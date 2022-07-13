International Paper (NYSE:IP) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 79.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.