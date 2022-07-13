Internet Computer Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00032271 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $77.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00170323 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 484,328,537 coins and its circulating supply is 248,011,646 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

