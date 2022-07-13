Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
VBF stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.42.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
