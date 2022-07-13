Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

VBF stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund ( NYSE:VBF Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Bond Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.