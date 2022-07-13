Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stake Lowered by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,145 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,729. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.