Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.46. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $186.47.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.