Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of OIA opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

