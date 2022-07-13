Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 416,887.5% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 91,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,762. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

