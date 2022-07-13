Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $280.88 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

