Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,207 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 20.0% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,552,000 after buying an additional 320,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after buying an additional 776,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after buying an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,021,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 71,848 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

