Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Position Raised by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,386 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 12.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $93,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. 1,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,715. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

