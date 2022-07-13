Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) is Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for 5.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $36,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 366,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,804,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,894. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

