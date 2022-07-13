Investec Upgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to “Buy”

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLYGet Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.62) to GBX 1,530 ($18.20) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,241.50.

HRGLY stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

