Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 13th (ACY, AMPE, APTS, ATRS, BC, BOXD, DNB, DRKTF, EB, EHAB)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, July 13th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC). They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB). They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). Redburn Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF). The firm issued an underperform rating and a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

