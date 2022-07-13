Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 13th (ACY, AMPE, APTS, ATRS, BC, BOXD, DNB, DRKTF, EB, EHAB)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, July 13th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC). They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB). They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). Redburn Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF). The firm issued an underperform rating and a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

