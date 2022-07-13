Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,334. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

