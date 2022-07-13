IOST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.42 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. IOST has a market capitalization of $238.24 million and $17.42 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

