IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Cut to GBX 40

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 50 ($0.59) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IQE to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 43 ($0.51) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

LON:IQE opened at GBX 37 ($0.44) on Monday. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.35. The firm has a market cap of £297.69 million and a PE ratio of -9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Nelson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($89,200.76).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

