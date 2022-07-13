Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up about 2.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Freshpet worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

FRPT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $163.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.