Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $58.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

