iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.