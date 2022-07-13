iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $89,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,384,000 after acquiring an additional 97,146 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

