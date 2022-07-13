iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21.

