iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

