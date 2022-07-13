iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,348. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

