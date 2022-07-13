iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,348. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.