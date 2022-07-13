iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

