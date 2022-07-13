iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.43. 19,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

