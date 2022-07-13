iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108,710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 27.3% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granger Management LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $103,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

