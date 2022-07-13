iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 109,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,653,516 shares.The stock last traded at $67.04 and had previously closed at $67.05.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
