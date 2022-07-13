iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 109,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,653,516 shares.The stock last traded at $67.04 and had previously closed at $67.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

