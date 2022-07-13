iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.50

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 247995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

