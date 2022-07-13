iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. 514,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,641,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.41 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

