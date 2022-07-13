iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.41 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

