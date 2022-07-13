iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Parallel Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $73,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.