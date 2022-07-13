iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Lowery Thomas LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,197. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

