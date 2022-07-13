iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Lowery Thomas LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 237,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,685. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

