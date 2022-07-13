iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

