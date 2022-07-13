iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.68. 34,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

