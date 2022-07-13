iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.