iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Increased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,513,443 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

