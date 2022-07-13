iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1,398.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 14,513,443 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

