iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 1,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

iSign Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

