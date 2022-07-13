Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.62

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $10.58. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 50,541 shares.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Isuzu Motors ( OTCMKTS:ISUZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.