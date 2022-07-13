Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.53. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 517 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITCB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $342.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

