Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amgen by 21.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,097,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,546,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.21 and its 200 day moving average is $237.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.