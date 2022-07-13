Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $179,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

