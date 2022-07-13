Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $43,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.