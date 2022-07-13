Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

