Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,534 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Walmart by 17.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 908,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,545,000 after buying an additional 138,208 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $181,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $342.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

