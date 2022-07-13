Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,829,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

