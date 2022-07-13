Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 89 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.50.

Shares of URI opened at $250.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

