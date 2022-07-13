Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 190,436 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,548,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 910,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 654,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

