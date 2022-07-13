Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

